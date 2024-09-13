The Tripura Congress plans to stage a demonstration on September 23 outside the Director General of Police (DGP) office, alleging police partiality against party workers and leaders. This comes as the state grapples with severe flooding and mounting criticism of the government's response.

Tripura Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha, speaking at a press conference, accused the police of selectively ignoring FIRs and complaints. "Tripura Police are not working impartially. They fail to take actions that would go against the ruling party," Saha stated. He further claimed that party members are being unfairly targeted with false charges and harassment.

The protest aims to draw attention to what the Congress sees as a lack of government sensitivity during the ongoing flood crisis. Saha emphasised that the police's alleged bias and failure to follow legal protocols have prompted this action.

"For these reasons, we have decided to gherao and stage a protest in front of DGP Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan on September 23," he said.

Adding to the party's concerns, AICC Secretary Christopher Tilak highlighted unemployment as a major issue in Tripura. Tilak pointed out that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pre-election promise of creating two crore jobs annually, the BJP government has failed to deliver in its decade-long rule.

"65 per cent of India's population is under 40 years of age. The BJP has been in power in the country for the last 10 years. Before coming to power, the Prime Minister promised to provide two crore jobs a year but did not keep that promise," he said.

Tilak also raised alarm over Tripura's high rate of violence compared to the national average. He criticized the current "double engine government" – with BJP in power both at the Centre and state – accusing it of misleading the public and contrasting it unfavourably with previous Congress administrations' developmental work.