The Tripura Pradesh Congress has announced plans to relaunch its agitation against the State Election Commission, alleging failure to ensure free, fair and peaceful municipal elections in the state and demanding the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Addressing a press conference at Pradesh Congress Bhavan on November 20, state Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha alleged that the State Election Commission had failed to take adequate measures to ensure voters could exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation.

Saha said apprehensions had been growing among voters and opposition parties since the announcement of the municipal election schedule, citing alleged incidents of electoral violence and obstruction during polls since 2018.

He claimed that opposition candidates were prevented from filing nomination papers in several municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats, while the police administration failed to take appropriate action despite complaints lodged at different locations.

The Congress had approached the State Election Commission on November 16, demanding the deployment of central forces during the upcoming municipal elections. Saha pointed out that central forces had been deployed during the Village Committee elections and urged the commission to make similar arrangements for the urban local body polls.

He further alleged that the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) had sought 72 hours on November 16 to communicate a decision on central force deployment after consultations with the state Home Department. However, Saha claimed that the State Election Commissioner later denied giving any such assurance during an all-party meeting.

“The 72-hour deadline is gradually turning into an indefinite wait. There is a possibility that the elections will be over before any central forces are deployed,” Saha said.

Questioning the repeated reappointment of a retired bureaucrat as State Election Commissioner, the Congress leader alleged that the electoral process was being reduced to a farce.

Saha said the Congress would continue its agitation to safeguard constitutional and democratic rights and ensure that voters could exercise their franchise freely.

The allegations were made by the Congress, while the State Election Commission's response to the latest claims was not included in the statement.