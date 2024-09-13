The Congress party in Tripura has announced plans to stage a protest outside the state Director General of Police's (DGP) office on September 23, demanding a more impartial role from the police. The decision comes amid allegations that party members are being falsely implicated and harassed.

State Congress President Asish Kumar Saha criticized the police for their perceived bias and inadequate response to complaints and FIRs. “A crisis-like situation is prevailing in Tripura due to the devastating floods. The government is failing to show sensitivity, and the police have adopted a one-eyed policy, neglecting certain cases,” Saha said during a press conference.

The call for the protest follows directives from AICC Secretary Christopher Tilak, who recently held meetings with senior party leaders in the BJP-ruled state. Tilak voiced concerns about rising violence, job scarcity, and inadequate attention to women's issues and information technology in Tripura.

Tilak also criticized the state government for allegedly misleading the public in the aftermath of the floods. Hesaid that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Tripura, though no specific date has been announced.