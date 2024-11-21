Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Ashish Kumar Saha today wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of Tripura Jitendra Kumar Sinha seeking his immediate intervention and relief for flood and communal violence affected victims.

In the letter, PCC president Saha said that near about 30 people had died due to a recent flood that occurred all over the state.

“Lakhs of people have lost their homes with all their belongings. But rehabilitation of flood-affected people is not up to the mark. TPCC has demanded to declare the recent flood as a National disaster but the State Government is still now reluctant to do so. So, I would like to request you to remind the Chief Minister to fulfil his promises to the flood victims and to discharge his responsibilities towards the people of Tripura”, he said.

Saha said that in Gandacherra under Dhalai District, the harmony between tribal and non-tribal has been completely destroyed and hundreds of people have become homeless due to communal issues.



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“State administration has completely failed to keep law and order under control. In Gandacherra still now dis-belief exists between tribals and non-tribals. The State Home Department has not taken any effective steps to re-install peace and harmony in the affected areas. Promises made by CM for adequate compensation have not yet been fulfilled. At Kadamtala in the Dharmanagar Sub-Division of North District and Kaitaraibari in the Jirania Sub Division of West District violence occurred between two religious groups in which a number of shops and houses have been destroyed. As a result, hundreds of people have become homeless and compelled to take shelter in relief camps. The affected people of this area have been deprived of any relief or financial help from the Government administration. The sufferings of the people know no bounds”, he said.

Saha has demanded adequate compensation to the affected people and a job to the wife of the deceased.

“In view of the above-stated circumstances prevailing all over the state. So, I would like to request for immediate intervention from your end to solve this problem as well as to curb the sufferings of the innocent people so that they can survive with their livelihood”, he added.