Tripura Congress warns of mass protest over law and order concerns

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Asish Kumar Saha has raised serious concerns over what he described as a breakdown of law and order across the state. On Monday, Saha led a delegation to meet Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, demanding immediate and concrete action from law enforcement.

Citing a rise in attacks on opposition leaders and incidents of violence, Saha alleged that many of these acts were carried out by individuals with ties to the ruling party. “The miscreants, supported by the ruling party, are constantly attacking opposition leaders,” he told reporters after the meeting.

He warned that if the police fail to respond decisively, the Congress would not hesitate to launch a statewide movement.

According to the Congress leader, the presence of police personnel during some of these attacks has not translated into action. “Even these attacks are happening in broad daylight, right in front of the police. However, the police are not intervening in any way and are acting as silent spectators,” Saha claimed.

He further alleged that political offices had been vandalised, vehicles destroyed, and public meetings disrupted regularly. “Law and order have deteriorated across the entire state. In fact, the ground beneath the BJP’s feet has shifted—people have lost faith in the ruling party. That is why they have resorted to terrorism,” he said.

Saha also highlighted a recent murder in Surma under Dhalai District, where a man named Asish Das was allegedly killed in a premeditated attack. The victim’s family has pointed fingers at local leaders affiliated with the ruling party.

“I have demanded the formation of an SIT headed by an IPS officer for a proper investigation,” Saha said, urging authorities to treat the matter with urgency.

Monday’s meeting with the DGP, Saha added, focused on the alleged inaction of the police and the need for accountability. The Congress plans to escalate the issue if no significant steps are taken in the coming days.