Tripura Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya, criticized the Congress party in the state on Friday asserting that except for a few leaders, there would be no one left to fight for the grand old party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Leading a massive joining event, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit, and others welcomed over 600 voters, including former Chairman of Tripura Pradesh Minority Department, Joydul Hossain, Ratan Das (AICC Member), and Jamesh Haque (Coordinator of AICC, Minority Department), who left the Congress and joined the BJP this evening.

Addressing the media, BJP President stated that there was a time when Congress workers faced attacks from CPIM, and now they have teamed up and contested the 2023 Assembly Election.

"It is indeed a happy day for the BJP. People who worked for a long time for Congress, most of them have joined the BJP. In the coming days, we will work to make Tripura Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura. Soon, the election dates will be announced, and we want Narendra Modi again as our PM. In our state, we have two Lok Sabha seats and want to strengthen the hands of the PM. Every day, people are leaving other political parties and joining the BJP. During the CPIM tenure, Congress workers faced many attacks, torture, and murder. And now, both parties have come together and contested the 2023 Assembly election. Just for the personal benefits of some Congress party leaders, they came into an alliance with CPIM," he said.

Rajib mentioned that in Tripura, Congress leaders would be there, but there would be no karyakartas (workers) of their party to fight in the Lok Sabha.

"People are joining the BJP because they have faith in the party, as our BJP-led double-engine government is working for the development of the state," he added.

BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit also stated that every day people are joining the BJP from different political parties, including CPIM, Congress, and TIPRA Motha.