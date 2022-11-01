The workers of Tripura Pradesh Congress have allegedly come under attack by BJP supporters in at least five locations and also vandalized a Congress party office at the Indranagar area in Agartala city while observing the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on October 1, 2022.

Speaking with reporters, former BJP MLA and senior Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha said during the observation of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, BJP backed goons rampage in the party office in Indranagar of Agartala and vandalized it.

The party flags, festoons and portraits of the former Prime Minister were either ransacked or torn apart by the miscreants.

“At a time when Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha is campaigning about good governance, his workers, and supporters are leaving no stone unturned to prove him wrong. His workers are working in the opposite direction of the CM”, he said.

According to Saha, in several places, Congress workers faced threats, intimidation and physical assaults when they tried to help the poor to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He said as part of the programme, in many places food was distributed among the poor.

“At first they threw the food and vandalized everything in the Siddhi Ashram area. The BJP-backed miscreants have destroyed everything. The same this happened in Udaipur, Shalgarah under Gomati District”, he alleged.

Saha further alleged that the BJP goons also molested three women congress workers and thrashed one of the youth Congress leaders named Partha Saha who suffered serious injuries.

“They also attacked Sunirmal Chakraborty, the social media coordinator for Tripura Congress when he tried to protect his sisters from the hands of the BJP goons, alleged Saha.

He further informed that FIR has been already lodged and the Police have assured that the accused persons would be arrested within 24 hours.