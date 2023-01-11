The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on January 11 said that Tripura is to be connected with Sittwe Port in Myanmar through India Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) Route.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha inaugurated the ‘School of Logistics, Waterways and Communication’.

The school will enable the rich pool of talent of the region to become world class experts in the transportation and logistics sector. In order to unlock the promised economic potential of the Northeast, the school will be enable the innate capacity of human resources along our opulent waterways, said Sonowal.

The Centre for Logistic, Communication and Waterways would facilitate in conducting studies/research, training, workshops/seminars for stakeholders like businesses, exporters/importers, Chambers of Commerce and Industries, local entrepreneurs, tourist operators etc. It has been set up under State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD).

Speaking on the potential of waterways as an avenue of economic progress of the Northeast, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the government has been taking all the necessary steps to power the engine of the new India; i.e., our beautiful northeast, reach its maximum potential. As per Modi ji’s vision, our Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has been working towards reviving our complex inland waterways system in order to propel cargo and passenger transport in the region. The deeper, longer& wider network inland waterways will not only decongest and reduce carbon footprints, but has the potential to generate significant economic activities and boost international trade in the region.”

He also said that in order to comprehensively development National Waterways 16 (Barak) and the IBP Route nos. 5 & 6 and 9 & 10, for smooth connectivity within and from the region, the investment to this effect has now been enhanced to Rs 148 crores till 2024-25.

“Under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, multi-modal connectivity, Tripura is to be connected through IBP route 9 and 10 with Kolkata/Haldia Port and then on to Chittagong Port in Bangladesh & Sittwe Port in Myanmar. In order to revamp the international trade between the Northeast India and Bangladesh, the waterways play a crucial role”, said Sonowal.