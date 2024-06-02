Bangladeshi miscreants allegedly snatched weapons, radio of BSF personnel and attacked a BSF constable at Kalamchera in Sonamura Sub-division, under Sepahijala district, in Tripura.

As per a press release from BSF, constable, Ct Bhole was performing duty at Indo Bangladesh Border Fence Gate No. 196 in area of Border Outpost Kalamchera and was tasked with operating the fence gate when a large group of Bangladeshi miscreants crossed over IB illegally around 1 pm. They gathered near the fencing gate with the intention of smuggling sugar.

Furthermore, they started hurling abusive language and instigated the BSF Constable on duty with provocative language and vulgar gestures, according to the press release.

The release further said that that the BSF constable in order to disperse the miscreants and to prevent smuggling, entered ahead of fence through the gate.

"The Bangladeshi miscreants gheroed and assaulted Ct Bhole and attempted to drag him towards Bangladesh side. They also snatched his personal weapon along with radio set. Ct Bhole managed to escape however he was assaulted with bamboo sticks and iron rod due to which he sustained grievous injuries," it said.

Following this a commandant level flag meeting was held with the counterpart and a strong protest was lodged by the BSF. During the flag meeting snatched weapon and radio set were handed back to BSF by BGB.