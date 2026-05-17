Tripura constable suspended, five others detained after viral video of huge cash display; probe on

Tripura Police have suspended a constable posted at Salema Police Station in Dhalai district after a video allegedly showing his wife displaying a large amount of cash surfaced on social media, triggering an official investigation.

Police have also detained six people, including the constable and another police personnel, in connection with the case.

According to senior police officials, the action was initiated after the video, reportedly shot on a mobile phone, spread widely online and drew public attention. A case has since been registered and an inquiry launched to determine the source of the money and the involvement of those seen in the footage.

“We have detained six persons, including two police personnel, for their alleged involvement in the cash-display case,” a senior police official told reporters.

The detained individuals have been identified as constable Pijush Debbarma, his wife Nandu Rani Debbarma, Ajit Debbarma (48), Menaka Debbarma (45), Rajesree Debbarma (38), and Sanjana Debbarma (34).

Police said the video “showing a huge amount of Indian currency” went viral on social media, prompting immediate action from the department. Officials are now examining the circumstances under which the video was recorded and circulated.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak Dnyonba said a detailed probe is underway. “A case has been registered and a probe has begun,” he told reporters after holding a meeting with senior police officers on Saturday.

The incident has sparked discussion in the state over accountability within the police force, with investigators expected to look into possible financial irregularities and the authenticity of the cash displayed in the viral clip.