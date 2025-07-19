Tripura constructing earthquake resilient multi-storey building in bold infrastructure push: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday, July 18 announced that the state government is spearheading a new era in infrastructure development with the construction of a state-of-the-art multi-storeyed office complex equipped with advanced earthquake-resilient technology.





Speaking at a seminar organized by the Indian Building Congress on infrastructure development in the Northeast region, the Chief Minister highlighted the technical innovation and strategic vision driving the state’s infrastructure plans.



Acknowledging the seismic sensitivity of the region, Dr. Saha said, "Constructing high-rise buildings in Tripura is a challenge as we fall within a high seismic zone. However, our engineers have boldly embraced this challenge." He revealed that the upcoming high-rise office structure is being built using base isolation technology with a triple friction pendulum system, capable of withstanding earthquakes up to 8.5 on the Richter scale.



The 14-storey building, to be located at Gurkhabasti, will consolidate various scattered government departments under a single roof, offering both administrative efficiency and structural safety.



Reinforcing the state’s focus on modernizing infrastructure, the Chief Minister stated, “We have earmarked an unprecedented ₹7,000 crore for infrastructure development in this year’s state budget.” He further detailed plans to upgrade the state’s connectivity network, which includes linking all district and sub-divisional headquarters with national highways, and converting 256 aging bally bridges into durable RCC concrete bridges.



As part of a broader connectivity boost, a 449-kilometer ring road project has been proposed under the Bharat Mala scheme to ease urban traffic and enhance regional mobility in and around Agartala.



Highlighting national highway development, Saha shared that Tripura currently has 923 kilometers of national highways, with 229 kilometers more awaiting final approval. Of the existing network, 509 kilometers have already been upgraded to double-lane capacity.



In a bid to address urban congestion, a new flyover is also being constructed in Agartala, linking Radhanagar to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital.



CM Saha concluded by acknowledging the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the Northeast is undergoing a remarkable transformation. He emphasized Tripura’s strategic geographic advantage in forging trade connectivity with Southeast Asia, given its proximity to Bangladesh and the region’s increasing railway integration with the rest of India.