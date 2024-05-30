The Tripura government is contemplating setting up a new hospital for the residents of Agartala to reduce the burden on GB Pant and IGM Hospitals in the state.

Following this, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Dipak Majumder, and AMC Commissioner Dr. Shailes Yadav inspected an old AMC building in Agartala to explore the possibilities of setting up the hospital.

Later, Health Secretary Gitte said that every day the GB Pant Hospital receives over 2,000 patients while the IGM Hospital receives over 1,200.

“For the people of Agartala city, we have some plans for the development of healthcare. GB Pant Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College receive over 2,000 patients, while IGM Hospital sees more than 1,200 patients daily, leading to considerable pressure on the medical staff in these premier healthcare facilities. The Health Department, along with Agartala Municipal Corporation, is planning to set up Agartala Civil Hospital. For this, we have inspected an old building in Agartala. We have two hospitals, including GB Pant and IGM, where the crowd is huge in the OPD. We want to use both of these hospitals for super-specialty services. So, for the people of Agartala, we want a separate hospital. We are planning for this,” said the official.

He further informed that the AMC will hold a meeting and will propose the plan to the Health Department, which will then look into it.

“The Chief Minister, who is also the Health Minister, is visiting all the hospitals and has directed us to work towards better healthcare. We also spoke with him. This new facility will offer primary and secondary healthcare services to the populace. OPD, IPD, and other services will be available here, but super-specialties will remain in GB Pant and IGM,” he added.