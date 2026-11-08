A young content creator from Tripura has marked Diwali with a devotional musical offering to Goddess Shyama, blending spirituality, music and human emotions through his latest video, ‘Shyam Sundari Shyama’.

Anirban Bhowmik, who hails from Udaipur in Tripura’s Gomati district, released the music video on November 3. The project explores themes of faith, human relationships and life’s uncertainties through a narrative-driven approach.

Conceptualised, scripted and directed by Bhowmik, the project took nearly a year to develop and involved an investment of over Rs 1 lakh. It brought together local artists and technicians, reflecting his belief in the creative potential of regional talent.

Inspired by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling style, Bhowmik sought to give the devotional composition an emotional dimension by connecting spirituality with everyday struggles and relationships.

The video features vocals and musical composition by Kishan Das, lyrics by Ranajit Chakraborty and music production by Tapas Dhar. Adarsh Ray handled cinematography, editing, colour grading and visual effects. Bhowmik appears in the video alongside Jeniva Das, Subhabrata Chakraborty, Anushka Roy and other regional artists.

Bhowmik said the encouraging response to his Shyama Sangeet release during last year’s Diwali inspired him to take up a more ambitious project this year. He also expressed happiness over the response the latest video received within its first 24 hours of release and thanked the entire team for their contribution.

Reflecting the spirit of Diwali, ‘Shyam Sundari Shyama’ carries a message of faith and hope through music and storytelling. The project also highlights how regional artists from a small state like Tripura are using creative platforms to reach wider audiences.