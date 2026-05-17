Tripura: Content creator arrested for allegedly raping young woman by promising her of gifting iPhone

A content creator who is a mobile phone shop owner named Aditya Das has been arrested by Tripura Police of Amatali Police station in connection with an alleged rape case involving a young woman from Dhalai district.

Officer in charge of Amtali Police Station Paritosh Das said that the arrest was made late Saturday night following a complaint lodged at the West Agartala Women’s Police Station.

According to police and the complaint filed by the victim, the accused had reportedly come into contact with the woman through Facebook three months ago.

"Their interaction gradually developed into regular communication. The accused allegedly lured her with a promise of gifting an expensive iPhone and arranged a meeting under that pretext", said OC.

The OC said that as per the victim on Saturday morning she traveled by train to Agartala.

"Upon reaching the Railway Station, she was allegedly met by the accused, who arrived on a motorcycle. He initially claimed he would take her to another location, but later brought her to a three-storey hotel near the station. The complaint further alleges that inside the hotel, the woman was forcibly raped. When she resisted, she was allegedly assaulted", said OC.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the man.

"He was detained from the location and later formally arrested around midnight" said OC.

Police sources said that the accused is a resident of Kamalpur area of Dhalai Districts and runs two mobile phone shops in Agartala, located near Siddhi Ashram and Laxminarayan Bari.

He is also known on social media as a content creator.

It was further reported that he is married and and had been residing in the Gangail Road area in Agartala.