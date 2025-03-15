Assam Rifles seized smuggled foreign cigarettes worth approximately Rs 1.95 crore in Tripura's Khowai district.

The personnel launched a joint operation with the police, following which 195 cartons of the contraband were confiscated and handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

An official statement read, "This operation underscores Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to curbing smuggling activities and ensuring enhanced vigilance in the region."

In another operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) discovered six abandoned bags containing 37 kilograms of dry ganja during a routine check at Agartala Railway Station.

Following all legal formalities, the unclaimed narcotics were confiscated, and the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an investigation to determine the owner and intended recipients of the illegal consignment.

According to a statement from the GRP, the estimated market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 5.55 lakh.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace the supply chain and curb the smuggling of illegal substances in the region.