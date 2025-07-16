Tripura cops seize over 1 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 11 crore

Tripura police, on July 16, seized a massive consignment of Yaba tablets worth over Rs 11 crore in two separate operations conducted in Teliamura of Khowai District and Agartala in West District.

According to Panna Lal Sen, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Teliamura Sub-division under Khowai District, a routine vehicle checking was underway at the 41 Mile Naka Point in the morning hours when an auto-rickshaw was stopped on suspicion.

"During the search, our personnel noticed a strong medicinal smell coming from the vehicle. Immediately, senior officers including Khowai District Superintendent of Police Randitya Das and the Deputy Collector and Magistrate were rushed to the spot. Upon thorough inspection, we recovered 10 large black packets containing approximately 1 lakh Yaba tablets," SDPO Sen said.

The black market value of the seized tablets is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.

Two persons identified as Suman Majumder and Bikas Deb, who were traveling in the auto-rickshaw, have been taken into custody. A case has been registered, and further interrogation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the narcotics.

In a separate operation, a joint team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Assam Rifles, and Tripura Police intercepted a cement-laden truck in Khayerpur area of Agartala city.

On searching the vehicle, officials found 30 packets of Yaba tablets hidden inside the cement sacks. The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot. Preliminary estimates place the value of the second haul at approximately Rs 1 crore.

Both cases highlight the growing menace of cross-border narcotics smuggling in the region. Authorities have stepped up vigilance along the inter-state and international borders, and further investigations are on.