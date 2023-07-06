The Additional Sessions Judge court of Dhalai District has pronounced a verdict, convicting an accused and sentencing him to life imprisonment for a murder that took place on May 24, 2018. The accused, identified as Bilanjoy Reang Bilamjoy (35), was found guilty of killing Bajyaram Reang (45) in a case that stemmed from a heated altercation over a pig search.

According to a press release issued by the police, the incident occurred on May 16, 2018, in the village of Kalabari under Ganganagar in Dhalai District. Bajyaram Reang went to search for his pig near the house of the accused, Bilanjoy Reang Bilamjoy. A dispute ensued between them, escalating into a physical confrontation. The accused assaulted Bajyaram Reang with a lathi, resulting in severe injuries. Bajyaram Reang was rushed to the GBP Hospital via Kulai Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on May 24, 2018.

The case was investigated by Sub-Inspector Pradip Kumar Das of Ganganagar Police Station, who has since retired from service. Based on the investigation and evidence gathered, a charge sheet was submitted, leading to the subsequent trial and conviction.

On July 4, the Additional Sessions Judge of Dhalai District delivered the verdict. Bilanjoy Reang Bilamjoy was found guilty under sections 326/307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was additionally charged under section 302 IPC for the offense of murder. As a result, he has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on the accused. In the event of default in payment, he will face further rigorous imprisonment for six months.