Additional District and Sessions Judge of Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Court in Sepahijala District has convicted and sentenced a jawan of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) for 20 years of imprisonment for allegedly raping a minor girl on 2020.

The Court delivered justice by sentencing the TSR jawan, Babul Das, to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Das had been accused of allegedly raping a minor girl on September 17, 2020, within the Bishalgarh police station area in Sepahijala District.

The incident led to a response from the police, resulting in a case filed by the minor's family on September 19, 2020.

“The Bishalgarh Women Police Station took charge of the investigation, leading to the arrest of Babul Das on September 20, 2020. He had been held in jail since then on the court's orders. The trial process, led by Investigating Officer Jhuma Das, included statements from 13 witnesses, all contributing to the prosecution's case against Babul Das. The court, after careful consideration, found the accused guilty on Thursday”, said Public Prosecutor Ripon Sarkar.