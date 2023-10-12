The West District and Session Judge court has sentenced two accused persons to Life Imprisonment for the reminder of natural life for raping a minor girl in Tripura.

The brief fact of the case is that in the month of January 2020 both the accused persons identified as Krishna Saha and Sajal Barman committed rape upon a 5 years old minor girl in their house at West Joynagar under West Agartala Police Station.



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“It is pertinent to mention here that the Investigating Officer WSI Emily Nandy of West Agartala Women Police Station now posted at R.K Pur Women Police Station at Udaipur in Tripura’s Gomati district thoroughly investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet which subsequently ended in conviction. The Ld. Court of District & Session Judge West Tripura, Agartala on October 11 convicted and sentenced both of them to suffer Life Imprisonment for the reminder of natural life for the commission of offence punishable U/S 376(DB) of IPC and 06 of POCSO Act”, a press release from Tripura Police reads.