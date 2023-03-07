The Additional Session Judge Court of Gomati district Tripura on March 6 convicted five persons on charges of gang rape and awarded them rigorous imprisonment till death along with penalty of over Rs 60,000 default of which would further invite extension of the jail term.

According to a press release from Tripura Police, the convicted and sentenced accused persons identified as Tajul Islam, Saddam Hosain, Rabban Ali, Dudhu Miah and Samiman Hossain of Sepahijala district were found guilty of gang-raping a woman who was returning from Patichari Rash Mela on November 20, 2021, at about 2:30 a.m.

The victim was kidnapped by the miscreants and subjected to gang rape. The investigating officer Ajoy Kr. Das, DySP, Crime Branch (now posted as SDPO, Sadar) thoroughly investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet which subsequently led to the conviction.

The court's decision to award rigorous imprisonment till death to the convicted accused sends a strong message to those who commit heinous crimes against women. The penalty of over Rs 60,000 default of which would further invite extension of the jail term is a welcome move to deter such offenders.

The case has once again brought the issue of women's safety into the spotlight and highlights the need for strict laws and their implementation to prevent such crimes. The conviction of the accused in this case is a step in the right direction towards ensuring justice for the victim and setting an example for others who might consider committing such crimes.