A Tripura Central University employee accused of soliciting bribes for job placements was granted interim bail by the West Tripura District Judicial Magistrate Court (First Class) on Tuesday, March 4.

Sukanta Chowdhury, the accused, was arrested late Monday night following a written complaint about fraudulent recruitment practices. The Amtali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Himadri Sarkar, explained the circumstances of the arrest.

"We received a written complaint that one employee of Tripura Central University had taken money to provide jobs and approached candidates who appeared in recent recruitment exams for various posts," Sarkar stated.

Police registered a case based on the complaint and arrested Chowdhury. After producing him in court, authorities sought a two-day police remand, but the court ultimately granted interim bail.

Investigations are continuing to uncover the full extent of the alleged recruitment irregularities.