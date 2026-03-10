Tripura court hands down life term to two men for 2011 murder case
Chiranjit Debbarma, 42, and Shibaji Debbarma, 33, both residents of Para Kalak in Biswachandra Para, must each pay a fine of Rs 10,000. Failure to do so means an extra six months of simple imprisonment.
Two men from Teliamura in Khowai district received life imprisonment on March 10 for a brutal murder committed over 15 years ago.
Chiranjit Debbarma, 42, and Shibaji Debbarma, 33, both residents of Para Kalak in Biswachandra Para, must each pay a fine of Rs 10,000. Failure to do so means an extra six months of simple imprisonment.
Additional District and Sessions Judge of Khowai convicted them under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with ST(T-1) 05/2019 and Teliamura PS Case No. 62/2011.
On October 3, 2011, victim Ranjan Debbarma vanished while visiting Duski Market for business. Searchers found his severely beaten body the next morning in a jungle near DS Para Camp. He named three attackers—including the convicted pair—who had struck him with a tree branch. Ranjan died from his injuries at the GBP Hospital in Agartala.
Sub-Inspector Asish Sarkar of Teliamura police station (now Inspector and Officer-in-Charge at Kalyanpur) led the probe, filing a chargesheet on May 31, 2012. The court reviewed the evidence and delivered the sentence after a lengthy trial.
Police hailed the ruling as a strong message against violent crime in the region.
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