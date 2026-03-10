Tripura court hands down life term to two men for 2011 murder case

Two men from Teliamura in Khowai district received life imprisonment on March 10 for a brutal murder committed over 15 years ago.

Chiranjit Debbarma, 42, and Shibaji Debbarma, 33, both residents of Para Kalak in Biswachandra Para, must each pay a fine of Rs 10,000. Failure to do so means an extra six months of simple imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Khowai convicted them under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with ST(T-1) 05/2019 and Teliamura PS Case No. 62/2011.

On October 3, 2011, victim Ranjan Debbarma vanished while visiting Duski Market for business. Searchers found his severely beaten body the next morning in a jungle near DS Para Camp. He named three attackers—including the convicted pair—who had struck him with a tree branch. Ranjan died from his injuries at the GBP Hospital in Agartala.

Sub-Inspector Asish Sarkar of Teliamura police station (now Inspector and Officer-in-Charge at Kalyanpur) led the probe, filing a chargesheet on May 31, 2012. The court reviewed the evidence and delivered the sentence after a lengthy trial.

Police hailed the ruling as a strong message against violent crime in the region.