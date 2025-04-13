Tripura’s Belonia District and Session judge court sent seven Bangladeshi nationals to 12 days of Judicial Custody after they were arrested for illegally entering Tripura by crossing the international border on Saturday late night in Belonia under South District.



Tripura Police sources said that on Saturday night, seven Bangladeshis entered Tripura by crossing the border through the Amjad Nagar area adjacent to Belonia city.



“Based on a secret tip-off, under the leadership of Belonia Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rishabh and the efforts of Belonia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shibu Ranjan Dey, one Eco Maruti car was stopped at the Naka Checking Point in the Manurmukh Tabla Chowmuhoni area and checking was initiated. During the checking, seven Bangladeshis were detained. They were immediately brought to the police station, and during preliminary interrogation, all seven admitted that their home is in Bangladesh,” said police.



The police said that the Bangladeshi nationals claimed one person had helped them cross the border in exchange for money.



“We have registered a case against them and produced them before the court seeking police remand but the court has sent them to 12 days of Judicial Custody,” said police.



They were identified as Robin Hossain (29), Mohammad Rafi (25), Amjad Hossain (27), Shahidur Jjaman (28), Fazzal (24), Rehan Mollah (21), and Gias Uddin (35).



“We have seized seven Android mobiles, a keypad mobile, Rs 1.64 lakh Indian currency, and 1,01,935 Bangladeshi Taka from them,” he added.