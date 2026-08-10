Tripura court sentences couple to five years’ rigorous imprisonment in heroin case

A court in Tripura’s Gomati district on Monday, August 10, convicted a couple in a heroin seizure case and sentenced them to five years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI), along with fines.

The convicts, identified as Sahid Miah and Parbin Bibi, residents of Golmura under Kakraban police station, were found guilty under Sections 21(b) and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The judgment was delivered by the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Udaipur, in connection with SPL (NDPS) 15/2024, arising from Kakraban Police Station Case No. 101/2023.

For the offence under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, the court sentenced each of the convicts to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. In default of payment, each will undergo an additional three months’ rigorous imprisonment.

For the offence under Section 25, each was sentenced to another five years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. In default, they will undergo one month’s simple imprisonment.

The court directed that the substantive sentences will run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, Kakraban Police received credible information on December 31, 2023, following which personnel conducted a raid at Sahid Miah’s residence at Hadra Golmura.

During the search, police recovered 434 vials containing approximately 8 grams of heroin. The contraband was seized in the presence of independent witnesses following due legal procedure.

Sahid Miah’s wife, Parbin Bibi, who was present at the residence during the raid, was subsequently arrested. During the investigation, she allegedly disclosed that she and her husband were involved in the illegal sale of heroin.

Police later submitted a chargesheet against the couple following the investigation. After examining the evidence and hearing the case, the trial court found both accused guilty under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

The case was investigated by Sub-Inspector Ashit Chandra Das of Kakraban Police Station, who is currently posted at the Udaipur Traffic Unit.