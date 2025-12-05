Tripura court sentences man to 20 years for abducting, raping minor

A court in Tripura's Unakoti district has sentenced a man to twenty years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of abducting and raping a minor girl three years ago.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday by Additional District and Sessions Court judge Amarendra Kumar Singh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, stipulating that failure to pay the amount would result in an extra two months of imprisonment.

The incident traces back to October 25, 2022, when the minor, a resident of Srinathpur in the Irani police station area, was reported missing. Her family conducted extensive searches but were unable to locate her at the time.

Later developments revealed that the minor had been abducted by the accused and taken to the Golakpur tea garden, where the crime occurred. The case came to light after the survivor's father filed a complaint at the Irani police station, prompting authorities to investigate the matter.

The accused was subsequently arrested, and a charge-sheet was filed following the investigation. The case progressed through the legal system over the past three years, leading to the recent conviction and sentencing.

"Public Prosecutor Sunirmal Deb told reporters." The court's decision marks a significant legal development in Tripura, reflecting the judiciary's approach towards crimes against minors in the region.