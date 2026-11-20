A court in Tripura's South district has sentenced a man to a total of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for executing a forged affidavit claiming the sale of a vehicle, and for offences including cheating and criminal intimidation.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sabroom, convicted Suman Nath, son of Gopal Nath and a resident of Ramendra Nagar under Sabroom police station, in connection with the case.

According to the case details, Nath executed a false affidavit on September 6, 2021, before a notary public in South Tripura, claiming that he had sold a vehicle bearing registration number TR-08-1880 to Bidhan Dey.

However, after receiving a copy of the affidavit through Sabroom police station, Dey denied purchasing the vehicle and alleged that he had been cheated and criminally intimidated.

The case was registered at Sabroom police station on October 1, 2021, under Sections 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following an investigation, Sub-Inspector Prabal Deb filed a chargesheet against Nath on January 29, 2022.

The court sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 199 of the IPC, with an additional six months' imprisonment in default of payment. He was also awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 200, with another six months' imprisonment in default.

In addition, Nath was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment under Section 417 and three years under Section 506 of the IPC.

The conviction and sentence were delivered in connection with Criminal Appeal No. 01/2026.