Tripura court sentences man to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

A Special POCSO Court in Ambassa, Dhalai district, Tripura, on Monday, August 31, sentenced a man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in a case involving a minor.

The court convicted Bijoy Ghosh under Section 376(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ghosh. In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

The case was registered as SPL (POCSO) 02/2025 and originated from Manu Police Station Case No. 11/2016, registered under Section 376(D) of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, following a detailed investigation, then Woman Sub-Inspector Sima Das Choudhury of Manu Police Station filed the chargesheet against Ghosh on May 30, 2017.

Das Choudhury is currently serving as an Inspector at the East Agartala Women Police Station under West District.

After examining the evidence and hearing the proceedings, the trial court found Ghosh guilty and sentenced him to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment.