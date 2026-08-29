Tripura court sentences man to 20 years in jail for sexual assault of minor

A Special POCSO Court in North Tripura's Dharmanagar has sentenced Uday Kumar Reang to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor.

The judgment was delivered by the Special Judge, Special Judge Court No. 1, North Tripura, in Special (POCSO) Case No. 07/2023, arising from Kanchanpur Police Station Case No. 2022/KCP/064.

The court convicted Reang under Section 376(3) and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

For the offence under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, the court awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

The court also sentenced Reang to three years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 506 of the IPC.