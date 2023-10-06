Court in Kailashahar under Unakoti district has sentenced a man to twenty years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor.

Regarding this incident, the public prosecutor, Sandip Debroy, stated that on March 14, 2021, at noon, a minor girl from Chantail Village Panchayat area in Kailashahar went to a neighboring house for some errands.

“Once at the neighboring house, a young man named Mohammad Ali lured her and raped the minor. This heinous act was witnessed by the victim's own brother. Subsequently, a case was filed against six individuals at the Kailashahar Women's Police Station on behalf of the victim's family. All six persons were charged under the POCSO Act. The investigating police officer apprehended the accused, Mohammad Ali, within three days of the incident”, he said.

The case was presided over by Justice Amarendra Kumar Singh of the Kailashahar Special Court.

Testimony of Twenty-one persons were recorded in this case.

Five of the six accused were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. However, the court found Mohammad Ali, the main accused, guilty after positive results from the physical examination, forensic tests, and DNA testing.

On Friday, the court sentenced Mohammad Ali to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 25,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three years of imprisonment, as stated by the lawyer."