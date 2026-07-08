Tripura court sentences man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment under POCSO Act

A court in Tripura has sentenced a 55-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge at Agartala, West Tripura, on July 8 convicted Gopal Ghosh, a resident of Ananganagar's Hathat Colony under Airport Police Station, under Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. In case of non-payment, he will have to undergo an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment.

The case, registered as SPL (POCSO) 07/2024, stemmed from Airport Police Station Case No. 07/2024 under Section 376(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on January 25, 2024, when the accused allegedly called the minor victim to his residence and committed the offence after shutting the door.

The investigation was conducted by Sub-Inspector Rahul Das of Airport Police Station, who is currently posted at New Capital Complex Police Station in West Tripura. A chargesheet was filed against the accused on February 29, 2024.

After examining the evidence and hearing the case, the trial court found the accused guilty and awarded the sentence in accordance with the provisions of the POCSO Act.