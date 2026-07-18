Tripura court sentences man to eight years in prison in drug trafficking case

A special court in Tripura has sentenced a 27-year-old man to eight years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a narcotics case involving the seizure of suspected Yaba tablets and heroin.

According to Tripura Police, the Special Judge, Agartala, West District, convicted Suman Das under Section 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with SPL (NDPS) Case No. 24/2026, arising out of West Agartala Police Station Case No. 130/2025.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000. In the event of non-payment, the convict will have to undergo an additional one month of simple imprisonment.

Police said the case dates back to November 22, 2025, when personnel from Battala Outpost, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted Das at Battala Market in Agartala while he was riding a scooty. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 350 suspected Yaba tablets weighing 31 grams and 9 grams of suspected heroin.

The investigation was conducted by Sub-Inspector Chinmoy Bhowmik of West Agartala Police Station, who filed the chargesheet against the accused on January 16, 2026.

After considering the evidence presented during the trial, the Special Judge found Das guilty and delivered the verdict on July 18, 2026.