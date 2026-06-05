Tripura court sentences man to five years in NDPS case, imposes Rs 50,000 fine

A court in Tripura's Khowai district has convicted a man under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment, according to Tripura Police.

The judgment was delivered on June 5 by the District and Sessions Judge, Khowai, in connection with an NDPS case registered at Khowai Police Station in 2023.

The convicted individual, Dipankar Das of Lalchara under Khowai Police Station, was found guilty under Section 21(b) read with Sections 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act in Special (NDPS) Case No. 14 of 2024.

Along with the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment.

The case was investigated by Sub-Inspector Ranjit Sarkar of Khowai Police Station, who filed the chargesheet on March 31, 2024. Following the trial, the court held the accused guilty and awarded the sentence.

Tripura Police said the conviction reflects continued efforts to secure convictions in narcotics-related offences through investigation and prosecution.