Tripura Court sentences man to life imprisonment for dao attack during land dispute

The Additional Sessions Judge, Udaipur, in Tripura's Gomati district, has sentenced Sadhan Hari Jamatia to life imprisonment for attacking a man with a sharp dao during a land-related dispute in 2021.

Jamatia, son of Kailash Hari Jamatia of Khedarnal Jamatia Para under Natunbazar Police Station, was convicted under Sections 307 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court awarded rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 307. In default of payment, he will undergo an additional five months of rigorous imprisonment.

He was also sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 3,000 under Section 326. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment. The court directed that both sentences will run concurrently.

According to police, the incident occurred on September 4, 2021, at around 4:30 pm at Makamjoy Para under Birganj Police Station in Gomati district.

The prosecution case stated that a dispute over a rubber plantation led to Jamatia allegedly attacking Marendra Reang, 35, with a sharp dao. Reang suffered a grievous bleeding injury to his neck and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, Inspector Debananda Reang of Birganj Police Station submitted a chargesheet against Jamatia on January 31, 2022.

After examining the evidence presented during the trial, the court found Jamatia guilty and pronounced the sentence on Friday in connection with ST(T-1) 26/2022, arising from Birganj Police Station Case No. 50/2021.