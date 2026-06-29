Tripura court sentences man to life imprisonment for murdering wife

A District and Sessions Court in Tripura's Khowai district on June 29 sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him of murdering his wife in 2024.

According to a statement issued by Tripura Police, District and Sessions Judge, Khowai, found Pradip Nath Chowdhury, a resident of Gourangatilla under Kalyanpur Police Station, guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The case stems from Kalyanpur Police Station Case No. 06/2024 and Sessions Trial (T-1) 04/2025, registered under Sections 302, 109 and 34 of the IPC.

Police said the victim, Pratima Nath Chowdhury, had been married to the accused for about six years. On April 6, 2024, the accused allegedly assaulted her with a wooden object at their residence, causing severe head injuries and multiple fractures.

She was initially taken for treatment at a local healthcare facility before being referred to AGMC & GBP Hospital in Agartala, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Following the investigation, Sub-Inspector Sourav Das of Kalyanpur Police Station, now posted at A.D. Nagar Police Station, filed the charge sheet on August 31, 2024. After examining the evidence and hearing the case, the court convicted the accused and awarded the sentence.