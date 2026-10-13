Tripura Court sentences POCSO convict to life imprisonment in Khowai

A district and sessions court in Tripura’s Khowai district has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to a press release issued by Tripura Police, the District and Sessions Judge Court in Khowai pronounced the sentence on Tuesday against Rajendra Malsom, a resident of Debthang Para under Teliamura police station.

The court awarded him rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The conviction was delivered in Special POCSO Case No. 02/2022, arising from Teliamura Police Station Case No. 147/2021, registered on December 11, 2021, under Sections 376(1) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

Police said Women Sub-Inspector Kamala Rani Murasing, who was posted at Teliamura police station at the time and is currently serving at East Agartala police station in West Tripura district, investigated the case and filed the chargesheet on January 20, 2022.

