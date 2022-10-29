Tripura BJP’s Mahila Morcha on October 29 alleged that the principal opposition party CPI (M) is using the recent gangrape incidents as their strategy to come back to power again.

In 2018, BJP formed a government in Tripura ending 25 years long the Left Front regime.

Addressing a press conference, ruling MLA and Chief Whip of Tripura Assembly Kalyani Roy alleged, “No one wants crime against women. But it is very unfortunate that CPI (M) is using rape incidents as their strategy to come back into power and to gain political attention. They have forgotten that during their period uncountable crimes against women took place across the state by CPI(M)-backed goondas”.

She has also shared data on crimes against women in 2017 and said during the left front period one minor girl was burnt alive in Mohanpur sub-division of West District, and one tribal girl in Agartala was raped by one CPI(M) leader, however, police arrested him after the protest, Anwara Choudhury was killed and buried and later her body was dug out for post mortem.

In Dhalai one tribal woman was raped, in Sonamura one woman was assaulted, in Kamalapur of Dhalai district, Sushanti Debnath was pregnant and was assaulted and later lost her baby. The accused was a CPI(M) leader. In Dhanpur of Sepahijal district, one tribal woman was raped and killed by CPI(M)-backed goondas.

“We have protested against such incidents. But Police didn’t arrest the accused. Later police had to arrest them because of pressure from our protest but later due to poor investigation and charge sheet criminals used to get bail. But now police are arresting criminals within 24 hours”, Kalyani Roy claimed.

Commenting on the Kumarghat gang rape in Unakoti District, the MLA said, “Six persons were arrested in Kumarghat gangrape case and among them five are CPIM backed goondas and one Congress worker. There is no link to the involvement of the son of Minister Bhagaban Das. Even no complaint was filed against him. Even his name is not there in the FIR. Police are working and the government has given free hand to the police. To malign the name of the minister and the party the opposition came together to gain political advantage. People will give them the right answer in the 2023 Assembly Election”.