Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Friday alleged that the BJP has launched a series of attacks on CPIM candidates and is not allowing them to submit nomination papers for the upcoming three-tier Panchayat elections scheduled to be held on August 8.

Speaking with reporters, Chaudhury, who is also a Tripura CPIM MLA and state committee secretary, said that today the CPIM candidates were supposed to come to Durgachowmuhani Rural Development Block in Tripura’s Dhalai District to submit nominations for the upcoming elections. However, BJP-backed goons have snatched the nomination papers and launched unprovoked attacks.

"Since morning, CPIM workers had started gathering to submit nomination papers for our candidates, but BJP-backed goons barricaded all the roads leading to the block. Despite having some security, we somehow arrived, but those coming by bike, auto, and other vehicles faced massive attacks. Their vehicles were vandalized, and all documents were snatched. They (BJP) have launched barbaric attacks. This is what they call good governance. On this second day of filing nominations, this is what's happening," said the CPIM leader.



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He said that he has asked the Block Development Officer (BDO) to ensure not only the collection of nominations but also that candidates from the opposition or independents can come without any issues and submit their nominations.

"The BDO said that he had directed the police administration. But in reality, the police are there in front of the block, while on the roads and other areas, BJP-backed goons have barricaded the roads. I want to ask the Tripura State Election Commission to declare and give the certificate to the BJP by announcing them as winners. The BJP has throttled the constituency and gagged democracy in broad daylight. Not only here but also in other parts of the state," he alleged.