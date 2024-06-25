The CPIM in Tripura has raised serious concerns about the upcoming three-tier Panchayat polls, citing threats and intimidation from BJP workers. In a letter to the Tripura State Election Commission, the CPIM highlighted a series of incidents where BJP workers allegedly attempted to disrupt the pre-election environment.

The CPIM has claimed that the BJP's tactics are reminiscent of the 2019 Panchayat elections, where BJP supporters allegedly set up makeshift camps in block premises to prevent opposition parties from filing nominations, resulting in the BJP winning over 90% of the seats uncontested.

“In the last Panchayat General Election in 2019, we witnessed that BJP terror-mongers camped in makeshifts inside the block premises of most of the Panchayat Blocks to prevent opposition parties from collecting nomination forms and submitting them. In this way, they managed to win more than 90% of Panchayat seats uncontested. From several recent incidents, we anticipate that they would resort to the same tactics in the upcoming Panchayat election,” the letter read.

According to the CPIM, these activities have already begun, with several CPIM leaders and offices reportedly facing attacks from BJP-backed individuals. “By this time, in many Panchayat areas, BJP cadres are resorting to threats and intimidations targeting the potential opposition candidates and their proposers,” they said.

The letter has criticised the police and election officials for allegedly being lenient towards these actions instead of taking necessary measures to ensure a fair electoral process. "It is unfortunate that the police administration, as well as some of the election officials, show leniency towards the anti-democratic elements of the ruling party instead of taking legal and administrative measures against the perpetrators".

The CPIM has called on State Election Commissioner Saradindu Chowdhury to ensure a fair and secure election environment. Their demands include the provision of online nomination submissions and the deployment of sufficient paramilitary forces to safeguard all candidates and enable free campaigning for all political parties.

“Anticipating that the block premises would be inaccessible for the opposition, to ensure the opportunity to contest the election in all tiers by all the stakeholders, arrange online submission of nomination papers. Ensure proper security of the candidates, particularly the opposition candidates, and deployment of a sufficient number of paramilitary forces in all the election-bound areas to ensure a free campaign for all political parties,” it added.