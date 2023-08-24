Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on AUgust 24 said that the opposition parties CPIM and Congress will gradually fade away, eventually requiring a microscope to even detect their presence. This statement came after a substantial influx of 8000 voters, led by former Congress minister and influential leader Billal Miah, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a joining program in the poll-bound Boxanagar Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala District of Tripura.

Dr. Saha expressed his views during the event speaking on the decline of Congress as a party not only in Tripura but also across the nation. He stated, "The fading away of Congress is not limited to Tripura; it's a nationwide phenomenon. The scenes witnessed today are just a glimpse; the bigger picture is yet to unfold. People are abandoning Congress to join BJP, and this trend will continue."

He further mentioned that CPIM's rule in the state was only sustained through Congress, and the people of Tripura had suffered due to their governance. He recalled the violence and political killings that were prevalent during previous administrations but have ceased under the BJP's governance.

Dr. Saha acknowledged that CPIM's electoral influence had declined from 16 seats in 2018 to 11 in 2023, confidently predicting a further decline in the future. "CPIM and Congress will become almost invisible, requiring a microscope to even notice their existence. These parties focus on their own interests, while the BJP prioritizes the welfare of the people."

He spoke on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda, stating the party's commitment to unity and progress.

During his visit to Boxanagar, Dr. Saha expressed optimism about the upcoming victory of Tofazzal Hossain, affirming his belief that the days of CPIM and Congress were numbered.