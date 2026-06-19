Tripura: CPI(M) announces statewide agitation over corruption, jobs; alleges SIR being used to retain BJP in power

The CPI(M) in Tripura on Friday, June 19, announced a series of statewide agitations and mass deputations over issues including alleged corruption, unemployment, crimes against women and labour rights, while alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being used to help the BJP retain power.

Addressing a press conference after a two-day state committee meeting, Tripura CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and party General Secretary M.A. Baby outlined the party's plans for protests and public mobilisation in the coming months.

Chaudhury said the meeting reviewed the results of the recent Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections and the Dharmanagar Assembly by-election. Referring to the TTAADC polls, he alleged that factors such as money power and divisions over land and language had influenced the outcome.

He also criticised the Tipra Motha Party, claiming that it had failed to work for the overall development of tribal communities.

Welcoming the State Election Commission's decision to hold Village Committee elections following the intervention of the Supreme Court, Chaudhury noted that the polls were originally due in 2021.

The CPI(M) leader further alleged that the SIR process was being used as a political tool to retain the BJP in power and claimed that similar developments had been witnessed in states such as Bihar and West Bengal.

"We will work to protect the democratic voting rights of the people and ensure that they do not face difficulties because of the SIR process," he said.

Raising concerns over the state's economic situation, Chaudhury alleged that rural areas were facing a severe financial crisis and claimed that more than two lakh people had migrated from Tripura in search of employment. He also alleged that some residents were crossing into Bangladesh to collect forest produce for their livelihood.

Announcing the party's agitation programme, Chaudhury said CPI(M) would begin submitting mass deputations at government offices across the state from the first week of July, raising issues related to unemployment, alleged corruption in government departments and public welfare.

The party also plans to organise protests against the labour codes and launch demonstrations from August 10 over crimes against women and other issues, he said.