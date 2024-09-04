The Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPIM) and Congress in Tripura are at loggerheads over the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election held in the state, on September 3.

The two parties, which had previously teamed up ahead of the 2023 Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, are now blaming each other for their roles in the Rajya Sabha contest.

The Congress, which had announced its decision to abstain from voting in the Rajya Sabha election, claimed that the CPIM neither consulted them nor sought their suggestions regarding the election or the selection of a candidate.

The CPIM fielded its ex-MLA Sudhan Das for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura, but BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya won the election.

Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman criticized the CPIM for its lack of communication, stating, "They make decisions, and we are expected to execute them. This will not happen. We saw what they did in 2023, which ultimately helped the BJP form the government again. The CPIM is responsible for aiding the BJP in forming the government. While we can protest against fascistic rule, that does not mean we will contest elections together.”

The CPIM, on the other hand, has criticized the Congress leadership at both the state and central levels for making decisions independently, despite having held meetings regarding the Rajya Sabha election.

In response to Roy Barman's comments, CPIM State Committee Secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury said that Congress, being an independent party, had taken its own stand.

He remarked, "We expected that Congress, along with other secular parties, would unite to save our Constitution and to fight against the BJP’s anti-constitutional measures and the erosion of federalism. This fight should not be confined only to Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha elections; it should be everywhere."



"The Rajya Sabha election is also part of this overall struggle. If, in Tripura, their high command says one thing while their state party leaders say another, and they are taking different steps and decisions, then that is up to them. An explanation should be provided by them. However, we expected Congress, as part of this broader movement, to be involved, but they are not. It is very unfortunate," he added.