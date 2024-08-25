Tripura's opposition parties have urged the state government to develop a comprehensive strategy for rebuilding the lives of flood-affected residents. The CPIM and Congress made this appeal during an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 24.

CPI(M) State Committee Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury emphasised the need for immediate assistance to those who have lost their homes and require food. He also stressed the importance of long-term planning to help victims rebuild their livelihoods upon returning home.

Chaudhury criticised the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for inadequate warnings, which he claimed hindered the administration's preparedness. He urged the government to address this issue to prevent future complications.

Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha expressed appreciation for the Chief Minister's initiative in organising the all-party meeting. During the discussion, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman proposed forming a joint all-party committee to assist flood victims and seek additional support from the central government.

Roy Barman called for the establishment of district and sub-divisional level committees to ensure relief distribution reaches genuine victims. He also highlighted the inadequacy of funds released by the central government and requested an increase.

Both opposition parties stressed the importance of transparent and irregularity-free distribution of flood relief. The Chief Minister reportedly assured the attendees that all concerns raised during the meeting would be addressed.