Claiming that CPIM and Congress are not in a position to offer anything to TIPRA Motha, former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday claimed that the demand of TIRPA would be impossible to get fulfilled without BJP.

Addressing a press conference, this evening at his official residence, Deb said the coming weeks will decide how BJP will perform in the ensuing election.

Deb however didn’t deny possibilities of an understanding with TIPRA Motha claiming that the latter’s demand which is ‘Greater Tipraland’ would be impossible to get fulfilled without BJP.

“We (BJP) are in power in both Centre and in State too. The demand of TIPRA Motha will have to place before the Central government. And on the other hand, CPIM and Congress are not in a position to give something to Motha. Eventually, BJP is the party that has something to do for them”, Deb said.

Also Read: Tripura CPIM seeks clarification from EC on seizure amount by enforcement agency in view of poll 2023

He however asserted that if the strategy fits right as we all are expecting, BJP may emerge successful in 60 out of 60 seats.

The former Chief Minister also informed the journalist about the issues which he raised in Rajya Sabha.

“The response from the Central government was impressive. They have taken prompt action in connection with the issues which I have raised for the development of my state. I hope the pending works left in the ambitious projects pertaining to the Indo-Bangla connectivity will be accomplished soon”, said Deb.

Deb said during the session of Rajya Sabha, he has tried to highlight the issues concerning the development and connectivity of the state.