The opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) in Tripura wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday, demanding action against Tripura BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma for allegedly terming the opposition party as a "party of human killers."

The letter, penned by CPIM State Committee Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, alleged that on April 8th, in Fatikroy of Unakoti District (constituency 51-Fatikroy (SC)), Kriti Devi Debbarman, the BJP candidate from Tripura East (ST) parliamentary constituency, unsubstantially referred to the CPI(M), a nationally recognized party, as the "CPM Manush Khuner Party," meaning the "CPI(M) is a party of human killers."

Chaudhury stated, "While Sub-rule V of Part (B) of Rule 4.4.2 Sub Chapter 'Don'ts' under the caption 'Electioneering by parties and candidates of the Model Code of Conduct' prohibits 'No criticism of other parties or their workers on the basis of unverified allegations or on distortions.' By maligning the CPI(M) in such a manner without any substantiation, Kriti Devi Debbarma clearly violated the above rule. Unfortunately, this low-nature slandering has been made by none other than a candidate who herself is accused of a murder case now under investigation by the CBI, as ordered by the Chhattisgarh High Court on January 10, 2022."

He further claimed that she even defied the mandatory electoral rule by not mentioning the pending criminal case against her in her nomination paper.

"Only to protest against such wild and detestable allegations, I was bound to refer the matter before you. I also do not stoop so low to refer to this issue in our election campaign. May I request you to take measures against Kriti Devi Debbarma for her obnoxious allegations violating MCC," he added.