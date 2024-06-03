The opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) on June 3 demanded a peaceful and smooth completion of the vote counting process, alleging that conspiracies to disrupt the environment at the counting center have already begun.

In a statement, the CPIM state secretariat body claimed that the 18th Lok Sabha elections in Tripura were marred by widespread rigging, with voters being prevented from reaching polling stations and agents of opposition political parties being beaten up.

The party said, "Before and during the election, the CPIM demanded a free and fair election, but no help was received from election officials or the police administration. Votes will be counted tomorrow. Conspiracies to disrupt the environment at the counting center have already begun."

They said that CPI (M) State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, Left Front Convener Narayan Kar, and former minister Manik Dey met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) today, on June 3, in a deputation demanding a peaceful and smooth completion of the vote counting process.

"They have requested appropriate measures to ensure proper security arrangements at the counting center and for the agents of opposition political parties to safely reach the counting center and return home afterward. The CEO has agreed to take proper security measures at the counting centers and to ensure that the counting agents of various political parties, especially the opposition parties, reach the counting centers and home safely after the counting. The CEO also assured that appropriate instructions will be given to the officials of various counting centers and the concerned district administration," the statement added.