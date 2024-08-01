Tripura's opposition party, CPIM, has called for a thorough investigation into the recent unrest in Gandatwisa, Dhalai District. The demand comes after a violent incident sparked by a young boy's death led to widespread vandalism and destruction of property.

A delegation of CPIM leaders, headed by Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury, visited the affected area on Thursday to assess the damage and meet with victims. The team included MLAs Nayan Sarkar, Sudip Sarkar, Ramu Das, and former MLA Naresh Jamatia, among others.

Chaudhury, who also serves as the CPIM State Committee Secretary, pointed fingers at the ruling BJP, alleging their involvement in the incident. "The unfortunate events unfolded under the BJP's watch, and they must be held accountable," he stated.

The opposition leader revealed that their initial attempts to visit the area were thwarted by the administration, citing security concerns. The CPIM delegation was finally able to access Gandatwisa on August 1.

Chaudhury painted a grim picture of the sub-division's economic situation, claiming some residents have resorted to selling their children due to financial hardship. He criticised the government's decision to organise an Ananda Mela (festive fair) amidst these circumstances, suggesting it may have contributed to the tensions that led to the youth's death and subsequent unrest.

According to Chaudhury, approximately 165 families are currently housed in relief camps under deplorable conditions. "They lack basic amenities such as proper bedding, mosquito nets, medical care, and clean drinking water," he reported.

The CPIM has urged the government to ensure proper rehabilitation, adequate aid, and security for the affected individuals. Chaudhury emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation to identify the true culprits behind the incident and prevent future occurrences.