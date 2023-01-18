CPI (M) state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury on January 18 demanded to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to remove all campaign materials from public properties.

In a letter to CEO Gitte, CPI (M) state committee Secretary Jitendra Choudhury said that the Election Commission of India has declared the schedule of the Tripura Assembly Election to be held on 16th February 2023 and the Model Code of conduct has instantly come into force in the state.

He said for fairness of the election, it is imperative that the Election Authority direct the appropriate authority to remove all campaign materials including the images of various ministers, and political leaders displayed on public properties, like government walls, electric posts, posts in road dividers, and in various government offices.

Also Read: Tripura to go for polls on February 16, polling for Meghalaya, Nagaland will be held on February 27: ECI

“Remove the images of the Ministers from government websites and stop the display of any government achievement through the digital display boards set up in various points of Agartala town”, the letter reads.

The Election Commission of India on January 18 announced the poll schedule for assembly elections in three North Eastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The dates were announced during a press conference held by ECI at Rang Bhawan auditorium, AIR, New Delhi. The conference was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, and ECI Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

As per the announcement, polling for Tripura Elections 2023 will be held on February 16 while Meghalaya and Nagaland will together for polls on February 27, 2023.



Counting of votes for Tripura will take place on March 2. Tripura's assembly session will end on March 22, 2023.

There are 80 members in the Tripura Legislative Assembly. In 2018, the BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance won a sweeping majority in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, ending the Left's 25-year hold on the state.

The BJP won 35 of the 60 seats available, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 16, the IPFT got 8, and the Congress lost with no seats.