Tripura CPI(M) demands SIT or judicial probe into medical college employee's suicide

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in Tripura on June 14 demanded an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a sitting judge into the death of a 22-year-old woman employee of Tripura Santiniketan Medical College in West Tripura district.

The victim, identified as Monisha Das (22), was employed in the examination cell of the medical college. She was found hanging inside a room on the institution's premises on June 12.

While the state government has ordered a magistrate-level inquiry into the incident, police have arrested the victim's friend for his alleged involvement in the case.

Addressing a press conference, Jitendra Chaudhury said the public was not satisfied with the direction of the investigation and called for a more thorough and impartial probe.

"The government has ordered a magistrate-level inquiry, but the incident requires a comprehensive criminal investigation," Chaudhury said.

Criticising the police investigation, the CPI(M) leader alleged that a senior police officer had prematurely described the case as the result of a failed love affair without conducting an in-depth investigation.

Demanding either an SIT or judicial inquiry, Chaudhury said the truth behind the death of the young woman must be uncovered to ensure justice for her family.

The opposition party also sought adequate compensation for the victim's family, while acknowledging that no amount of financial assistance could compensate for their loss.

The medical college, located at Madhuban in West Tripura district and run by the Birbhum-based Swadhin Trust, offers an MBBS course with an intake capacity of 150 students.

Police investigations into the incident are currently underway.