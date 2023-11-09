CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Thursday wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha demanding to constitute a SIT to investigate a murder case of a minor girl by arresting the prime accused.

In the letter, Chaudhury who is also MLA alleged that Dipashree Das, a school girl was allegedly murdered…though about a month has passed since Dipashree was allegedly murdered, in a most extra-ordinary situation under confinement inside the house of one Biplab Sen of Kalachhara, Subroom, South Tripura district for so called excuse of 'Suddhikaran (Sanctification) only because she involved in an affair with a boy belonging to different religion, the police has not yet taken any effective move to arrest the criminals responsible behind her murder and to unearth the fact.

“More surprisingly, neither the Chairperson of Tripura Women Commission nor any of its members till now met with the family members of the victim to take stock of this saddest incident and on the contrary, they had visited the house of Sri Biplab Sen, the alleged murderer of Dipashree Das at Kalachhara. According to eye-witnesses, the members of the Women Commission received grand hospitality including delicious food at the house of Biplab Sen”, the letter reads.

He said that it is a general practice, after visiting any place in connection with any case regarding torture/injustice on women, the Commission makes a statement in the press. But in this case the Women Commission suspiciously remains tight-lipped.

“Biplab Sen, who is supposedly a prime accused in this case, had close- door meetings with the Officer-In Charge of Manubazar Police Station several times. The father of the victim verbally alleged that, Biplab Sen offered 15/20 lakh to him through one of his relatives with a proposal to negotiate the case out of court, which he denied outright. The above eventualities convincingly suggest that, there is a systematic attempt to hush up the case and to acquit actual offenders of the alleged murder of Dipashree Das. Under the circumstances, I request you to constitute a SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate the case and firstly proceed with arresting the prime accused Sri Biplab Sen”, the letter added.