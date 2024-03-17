The Opposition CPIM in Tripura made significant strides on Sunday revealing their candidates for both the East Tripura parliamentary constituency and the Ramnagar assembly constituency.

Notably, two former MLAs of the Left party will be vying for victory in both arenas. Additionally, in adherence to the seat sharing agreement within the opposition INDIA bloc, the CPIM has pledged support for Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha in the West Tripura assembly constituency.

Rajendra Reang, a former MLA from the Kanchanpur assembly constituency, has been nominated to contest against BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma in East Tripura, who also happens to be the sister of royal figure Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

Meanwhile, Ratan Das, another former MLA, will be seeking victory in the Ramnagar constituency. Both CPIM leaders faced setbacks in the 2018 elections when the BJP-IPFT alliance seized power. Rajendra Reang was defeated by IPFT working president and former MLA Prem Kumar Reang, while Das succumbed to a defeat against the late BJP MLA Surajit Datta. Datta's reelection in 2023 was followed by his untimely demise shortly after the elections.

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to disclose its candidate for the Ramnagar by-elections, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Choudhury has called upon all secular political parties and the general electorate to rally behind the CPIM candidate. Their collective support is seen as crucial in the endeavor to reinstate democracy in Tripura.